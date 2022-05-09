 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 9, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, May 9, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates endure frustrating series finale, as they fall to MLB-worst Reds (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Things to Watch in May (Rum Bunter)

Decisions Pirates face with (reportedly not minor) injury to Roberto Perez (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Roberto Pérez Placed on Injured List (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Gleyber walks off Yankees after Cole gem (MLB.com)

Wow! Mom makes incredible barehanded snag (MLB.com)

Sasha Banks calls out Snoop, Mariah, 50 Cent before 1st pitch (MLB.com)

The MLB moms who are social media MVPs (MLB.com)

Scherzer’s 24-start lossless streak ends: ‘Heck of a run’ (MLB.com)

Now that he’s up, here’s what to expect from D-back prospect Alek Thomas (MLB.com)

‘It was awesome’: Sousa’s first save caps White Sox sweep (MLB.com)

Celebrating mothers throughout MLB (MLB.com)

Cubs send Stroman to IL, option Schwindel (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The dangers of over-expectations of a first-round quarterback (Behind The Steel Curtain)

