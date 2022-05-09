Bucs Arghticles: May 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates endure frustrating series finale, as they fall to MLB-worst Reds (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Things to Watch in May (Rum Bunter)
Decisions Pirates face with (reportedly not minor) injury to Roberto Perez (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Roberto Pérez Placed on Injured List (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
Gleyber walks off Yankees after Cole gem (MLB.com)
Wow! Mom makes incredible barehanded snag (MLB.com)
Sasha Banks calls out Snoop, Mariah, 50 Cent before 1st pitch (MLB.com)
The MLB moms who are social media MVPs (MLB.com)
Scherzer’s 24-start lossless streak ends: ‘Heck of a run’ (MLB.com)
Now that he’s up, here’s what to expect from D-back prospect Alek Thomas (MLB.com)
‘It was awesome’: Sousa’s first save caps White Sox sweep (MLB.com)
Celebrating mothers throughout MLB (MLB.com)
Cubs send Stroman to IL, option Schwindel (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
The dangers of over-expectations of a first-round quarterback (Behind The Steel Curtain)
