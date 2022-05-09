Series preview: Pirates look to bounce back vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16), May 9-12, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

After dropping two of three to the Reds, the Pirates host the Dodgers for a three-game set at PNC Park.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Julio Urias vs. Jose Quintana

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, DH Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Pirates