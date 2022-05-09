 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Series preview: Pirates look to bounce back vs. Dodgers

The Buccos face the mighty Dodgers.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16), May 9-12, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

After dropping two of three to the Reds, the Pirates host the Dodgers for a three-game set at PNC Park.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Julio Urias vs. Jose Quintana

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Dodgers

  1. Mookie Betts, RF
  2. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  3. Trea Turner, SS
  4. Will Smith, C
  5. Max Muncy, 3B
  6. Justin Turner, DH
  7. Cody Bellinger, CF
  8. Chris Taylor, LF
  9. Gavin Lux, 2B

Pirates

  1. Ben Gamel, LF
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  4. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  5. Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
  6. Michael Chavis, 2B
  7. Diego Castillo, SS
  8. Jack Suwinski, RF
  9. Andrew Knapp, C

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...