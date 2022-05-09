Series preview: Pirates look to bounce back vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16), May 9-12, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA
After dropping two of three to the Reds, the Pirates host the Dodgers for a three-game set at PNC Park.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Julio Urias vs. Jose Quintana
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST
TBD vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Dodgers
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Trea Turner, SS
- Will Smith, C
- Max Muncy, 3B
- Justin Turner, DH
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Chris Taylor, LF
- Gavin Lux, 2B
Pirates
- Ben Gamel, LF
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
- Michael Chavis, 2B
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Jack Suwinski, RF
- Andrew Knapp, C
Loading comments...