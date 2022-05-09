Quintana, defense spark Pirates past Dodgers 5-1

A strong start from veteran left-hander Jose Quintana and a 15-hit attack helped the Pittsburgh Pirates post a 5-1 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night at PNC Park.

Quintana limited the Dodgers to two hits and four walks over six innings and left with a 1-0 lead.

Quintana, who struck out five, became the first Pirates’ starter this season to eclipse the 100-pitch mark in a game, as he finished with 102.

Quintana was bailed out by a couple of fine defensive plays by outfielders Ben Gamel and Jake Marisnick. Gamel made a diving grab in left field off the bat of Justin Turner with a man on and two out in the first.

Marisnick, who got the start in center field as Bryan Reynolds occupied the DH spot, made an even better grab when he launched into an all-out dive to rob Hanser Alberto with one out in the fourth.

The Pirates plated their first run in the fourth when Michael Chavis led off with a triple and Yoshi Tsutsugo brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

The Bucs squandered a major scoring chance in the fifth when Tsutsugo led off with a single and Diego Castillo followed with a double to put runners at second and third with no outs.

But Dodgers starter Julio Urias induced Ben Gamel to foul out and then struck out Jack Suwinski and Cole Tucker to end the threat.

Pittsburgh added to its lead when Michael Perez led off the seventh with a home run, knocking Urias out of the game. Ke’Bryan Hayes, who finished with three of the Pirates’ 15 hits, followed with a base hit and later scored on Chavis’ sacrifice fly.

Rookie Jack Suwinski provided more breathing room in the eighth when he hit his first major league home run, a two-run shot off Robbie Erlin that made it 5-0.