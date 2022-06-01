Michael Chavis, Tucupita Marcano go deep as Pirates down Dodgers 5-3

To the surprise of all fans, the Pittsburgh Pirates stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers again on Tuesday as all facets combined for a 5-3 win.

The Bucs set the tone early thanks to a two-run home run by Michael Chavis that drove in Ke’Bryan Hayes. The blast was his fifth of the year. Tucupita Marcano followed that up with a two-run shot of his own in the second to give the Pirates a four-run lead.

TUCUPITA MARCANO HAS HOMERED IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES!!! pic.twitter.com/zhtpIaO6pU — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 1, 2022

Bryan Reynolds added an insurance run with a RBI double in the ninth.

Among the underrated heroes in last night’s game, Los Angeles-native Tyler Heineman went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs, while Jack Suwinski stopped a potential Dodgers rally with a spot-on throw from right field in the second.

What a play by Jack Suwinski!! pic.twitter.com/PJYClWcKpk — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 1, 2022

On the mound, Mitch Keller earned the win over five innings of work, allowing just two hits while tallying five strikeouts. Duane Underwood Jr. hurled 1.1 innings of relief and Wil Crowe earned the save with a perfect ninth inning.

The Pirates look for the series sweep tonight at 8:10 p.m.