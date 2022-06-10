Bucs Arghticles: June 10, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Termarr Johnson or Brooks Lee (Rum Bunter)
Pirates’ Aaron Fletcher hoping to make this MLB stint different (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Underrated Relief Pitcher to Watch (Rum Bunter)
Fried, Braves beat Pirates 3-1 for 8th straight win (USA Today)
MLB News
This is the new best hitter in baseball (MLB.com)
Easy as 1, 2, 3 straight HRs by Twins off Cole (MLB.com)
White Sox intentionally walk Trea on 1-2 count, then Muncy goes deep (MLB.com)
1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)
Judge on a record pace in early stages of ‘22 (MLB.com)
Power to all Fields? NFL QB tees off at Wrigley (MLB.com)
‘It feels like there’s a spark’: Phils win 7th straight (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Sooner OF makes spectacular home run robbery in WCWS (MLB.com)
Choosing the Steelers best game of 2021: The first game or the last game (Behind The Steel Curtain)
