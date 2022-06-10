 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: June 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, June 10, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Termarr Johnson or Brooks Lee (Rum Bunter)

Pirates’ Aaron Fletcher hoping to make this MLB stint different (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Underrated Relief Pitcher to Watch (Rum Bunter)

Fried, Braves beat Pirates 3-1 for 8th straight win (USA Today)

MLB News

This is the new best hitter in baseball (MLB.com)

Easy as 1, 2, 3 straight HRs by Twins off Cole (MLB.com)

White Sox intentionally walk Trea on 1-2 count, then Muncy goes deep (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

Judge on a record pace in early stages of ‘22 (MLB.com)

Power to all Fields? NFL QB tees off at Wrigley (MLB.com)

‘It feels like there’s a spark’: Phils win 7th straight (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Sooner OF makes spectacular home run robbery in WCWS (MLB.com)

Choosing the Steelers best game of 2021: The first game or the last game (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...