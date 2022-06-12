Bryan Reynolds stays hot, Pirates stay cold in 5-3 loss to Braves

The Pittsburgh Pirates extended their losing streak to six games after dropping Sunday’s series finale to the Atlanta Braves, 5-3. The loss not only extends their losing streak but it gave the Braves a series sweep over the Bucs.

Back-to-back solo home runs by William Contreras and Adam Duvall gave Atlanta an early lead in the second, but Bryan Reynolds cut the deficit to one with a sacrifice fly in the third. Duvall launched a two-run home run off Pirates starter Jose Quintana in the fourth to pad the Braves' lead.

The Pirates climbed back within one in the fifth inning. Tucupita Marcano singled with two outs and Reynolds brought him in on a two-run home run, his tenth of the season.

Matt Olson added an insurance run off Chase De Jong in the eighth with a solo home run to center field, paving the way for Kenley Jansen to seal the game in the ninth.

The Bucs return to divisional play tomorrow as they open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.26 ERA) will start for Pittsburgh, while Zack Thompson (0-0, 2.25 ERA) starts for the Cardinals.