Bucs Arghticles: June 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, June 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Liover Peguero Hits his 5th Deep Fly (Rum Bunter)

Pirates appreciative of how red-hot Bryan Reynolds has moved past his early-season slump (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

As rookies continue to take over lineup, Pirates insist ‘it’s just baseball’ (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

MLB News

These 7 players’ trade stocks are rising (MLB.com)

Braves win 11th straight behind Duvall’s 2-HR day (MLB.com)

Carp continues resurgence with 2 HRs, 7 RBIs for Yankees (MLB.com)

Rodón leads Giants in 1st sweep of Dodgers since 2016 (MLB.com)

Higgy homers off Schwindy’s historically slow pitch (MLB.com)

Devers’ clutch HR a fitting end to Red Sox’s stellar trip (MLB.com)

Flip out! Oklahoma OF flies over fence to make play, then HRs (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

This Superman catch is a must-see moment! (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

