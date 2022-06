Series preview: Pirates look to bounce back vs. Cardinals

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos

It’s a four-game set this week as the Pirates travel to the midwest to visit the St. Louis Cardinals

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Zack Thompson

Tuesday, 1:15 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Matthew Liberatore

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Miles Mikolas

Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Andre Paliante

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Tucupita Marcano, 2B Bryan Reynolds, CF Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Daniel Vogelbach, DH Michael Chavis, 1B Jack Suwinski, LF Cal Mitchell, RF Tyler Heineman, C Diego Castillo, SS

Cardinals