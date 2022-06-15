 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: June 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

You haven’t seen a rundown play like this before (MLB.com)

Mikolas 1 strike (and inches!) shy of no-no (MLB.com)

Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas no-hitter bid vs. Pirates ends with two outs in 9th inning (CBS Sports)

Williams: What Does Oneil Cruz Want to Become? (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Braves go back to back (twice!) en route to 13th consecutive win (MLB.com)

Bassitt turns it around with 8 shutout innings (MLB.com)

Buehler has bone spur removed; timetable for return unchanged (MLB.com)

What might an Ohtani extension look like? (MLB.com)

Arraez’s fan club has found its president: Ichiro! (MLB.com)

NFL Pro Bowler Golden Tate switches to baseball, his ‘first love’ (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Going For Two: Chris Boswell & Miles Boykin (Behind The Steel Curtain)

A 3-step stat progression to give Najee Harris a great 2022 season (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More NFL teams are opting for lighter offseason workloads in 2022 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

