Pirates lose ninth straight with 9-1 defeat to Cardinals

Sorry for the late recap. I wasn’t exactly in a rush to talk about this mess, and there’s not much good to say about this one.

The Pittsburgh Pirates wrapped up their Tuesday doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 9-1 defeat in which the Buccos were one-hit. It’s Pittsburgh’s ninth straight defeat.

In addition to bad (read: non-existent) hitting, the performance on the mound was equally as bad, with the Cards lighting up Bryse Wilson for seven runs in the first two innings. He did make it through the Shelton Five, finishing with five innings pitched, seven earned runs on 10 hits with a single walk and three strikeouts. He also gave up three homers, meaning just as many dingers and strikeouts for Wilson.

Anthony Banda was up next, and he was just as bad, giving up three hits and two runs in just an inning of work, with the big one being a two-run double from Nolan Gorman. Heath Hembree and David Bednar closed it out without any more St. Louis runs, but with the damage already done and the offense crapping the bed yet again, this one was ugly.

Miles Mikolas went eight and a third for the Cards, going no runs on one hit with a walk and six strikeouts.

Pittsburghs’ only hit came from Cal Mitchell, and the run came from a Daniel Vogelbach groundout in the fourth that scored Bryan Reynolds.

The Bucs will try to look like a baseball team again today, matching up once more with their nemesis Cardinals for the series wrap up at 7:45.