Bucs Arghticles: June 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Mike Burrows Promoted to Triple-A (Rum Bunter)

Despite mounting losses, Pirates manager Derek Shelton has preached steadiness to players (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Possibility of Drafting Kumar Rocker (Rum Bunter)

DK’s Daily Shot of Pirates: Bring Oneil Cruz or don’t come back (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

MLB News

2 immaculate innings thrown in 1 game for first time (MLB.com)

Yankees join elite company with 46th win (MLB.com)

Vlad Jr. caps big night with 1st walk-off hit (MLB.com)

Rutschman breaks through for 1st MLB HR (MLB.com)

Clemens takes the mound for Tigers (yes, really) (MLB.com)

MLB.TV is 50% off for Father’s Day (MLB.com)

Switch-pitcher Cijntje dominates in Combine cameo (MLB.com)

Mock: O’s go college route, Mets nab 1st pitcher off board (MLB.com)

Injuries: Tatis, deGrom, Soto, Albies, Rendon (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Omar Khan on the Steelers signing Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new 5-year contract (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

