 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Series preview: Can the Pirates bounce back vs. Giants?

The Giants are in Pittsburgh this weekend.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants (35-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-37), June 17-19, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

The Pirates, losers of nine out of their last 10 games, host the Giants this weekend for a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Carlos Rodon vs. Zach Thompson

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Jose Quintana

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Mitch Keller

San Francisco Giants

  1. Austin Slater, CF
  2. Wilmer Flores, 3B
  3. Joc Pederson, LF
  4. Darin Ruf, 1B
  5. Evan Longoria, DH
  6. Brandon Crawford, SS
  7. Thairo Estrada, 2B
  8. Austin Wynns, C
  9. Luis Gonzalez, RF

Pittsburgh Pirates

  1. Tucupita Marcano, 2B
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  4. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  5. Cal Mitchell, RF
  6. Jack Suwinski, LF
  7. Michael Chavis, 1B
  8. Diego Castillo, SS
  9. Tyler Heineman, C

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...