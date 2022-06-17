Series preview: Can the Pirates bounce back vs. Giants?

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

The Pirates, losers of nine out of their last 10 games, host the Giants this weekend for a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Carlos Rodon vs. Zach Thompson

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Jose Quintana

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Mitch Keller

San Francisco Giants

Austin Slater, CF Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Darin Ruf, 1B Evan Longoria, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Austin Wynns, C Luis Gonzalez, RF

Pittsburgh Pirates