Series preview: Can the Pirates bounce back vs. Giants?

San Francisco Giants (35-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-37), June 17-19, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles
The Pirates, losers of nine out of their last 10 games, host the Giants this weekend for a three-game set.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Carlos Rodon vs. Zach Thompson
Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EST
TBD vs. Jose Quintana
Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST
TBD vs. Mitch Keller
San Francisco Giants
- Austin Slater, CF
- Wilmer Flores, 3B
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Darin Ruf, 1B
- Evan Longoria, DH
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Austin Wynns, C
- Luis Gonzalez, RF
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Tucupita Marcano, 2B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Cal Mitchell, RF
- Jack Suwinski, LF
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Tyler Heineman, C
