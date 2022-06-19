Jack Suwinski’s historic day lifts Pirates to 4-3 win over Giants

It’s not about how you start a series, it’s how you finish it.

Facing the wrong end of a series sweep against the San Francisco Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged a 4-3 win in the series finale on Sunday on the heels of a three-home run day by outfielder Jack Suwinski.

After Hoy Park homered off Alex Cobb to tie it in the third, Suwinski hit his first in the fourth to give the Pirates a one-run lead. His second came in the sixth off reliever Sam Long to break a 2-2 tie, but it was his final home run that brought the house down.

What a day for @jacksuwinski!



His 3rd homer of the game is a walk-off!



(MLB x @CapitalOne) pic.twitter.com/UDoUfjz5Ru — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2022

With his trio of blasts, Suwinski became the first Pirates rookie since Andrew McCutchen on Aug. 1, 2009, to hit three home runs in a single game.

On the mound, Mitch Keller looked strong again as he allowed two runs, one earned, with four strikeouts over six innings. His start brought his ERA down to 4.72.

Cam Vieaux and David Bednar were strong out of the bullpen, as they held the Giants to one run over three innings.

The Pirates snap their losing streak and they now turn their attention to NL Central rival Chicago Cubs tomorrow.

After the game, manager Derek Shelton confirmed reports that Pirates No. 3 prospect Oneil Cruz and outfielder Bligh Madris will be joining the team tomorrow. We will have more on this story soon.