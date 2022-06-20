Bucs Arghticles: June 20, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
With dad watching, Suwinski’s 3rd HR of the game walks it off (MLB.com)
By the Numbers: Jack Suwinski’s historic three homer day (DK Pittsburgh Sports)
‘A special kid’: Jack Suwinski steals show for Pirates on Father’s Day (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
‘Now’s the time that he’s going to help us’: Pirates call up top prospect in SS Oneil Cruz (TribLIVE)
Pittsburgh Pirates to Promote Oneil Cruz (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
4 game-winning HRs — in one series! — for Trout (MLB.com)
Down 5, Blue Jays power up to rally past Yanks (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Alvarez (hand) day to day (MLB.com)
Machado’s X-rays negative: ‘As good as it could be’ (MLB.com)
Here’s how MLB teams are commemorating Juneteenth (MLB.com)
Fence, flip, face-plant ... AND A CATCH! (MLB.com)
Roughed up in 3 2/3 IP, Verlander offers no excuses (MLB.com)
MLB.TV is 50% off for Father’s Day (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...