Bucs Arghticles: June 20, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, June 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

With dad watching, Suwinski’s 3rd HR of the game walks it off (MLB.com)

By the Numbers: Jack Suwinski’s historic three homer day (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

‘A special kid’: Jack Suwinski steals show for Pirates on Father’s Day (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

‘Now’s the time that he’s going to help us’: Pirates call up top prospect in SS Oneil Cruz (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates to Promote Oneil Cruz (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

4 game-winning HRs — in one series! — for Trout (MLB.com)

Down 5, Blue Jays power up to rally past Yanks (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Alvarez (hand) day to day (MLB.com)

Machado’s X-rays negative: ‘As good as it could be’ (MLB.com)

Here’s how MLB teams are commemorating Juneteenth (MLB.com)

Fence, flip, face-plant ... AND A CATCH! (MLB.com)

Roughed up in 3 2/3 IP, Verlander offers no excuses (MLB.com)

MLB.TV is 50% off for Father’s Day (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

