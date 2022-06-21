 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: June 21, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates-Cubs game delayed by squirrel’s outfield invasion (New York Post)

Squirrel chase briefly interrupts Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park (ESPN.com)

Squirrel chase briefly interrupts Cubs-Pirates game at PNC Park (CBS News)

MLB News

Yanks rally for 50th ‘W’ after Cole loses no-no (MLB.com)

Arcia’s walk-off hit sends Braves past Giants (MLB.com)

Burnes comes out on top in pitchers’ duel with Mikolas (MLB.com)

Sale K’s Wander in 1st rehab start (MLB.com)

Rogue squirrel sends grounds crew scampering (MLB.com)

Mets earn 11th shutout behind Peterson, ‘pen (MLB.com)

This budding star is hitting like peak Ichiro (MLB.com)

Experts predict MLB’s next great superstar (MLB.com)

Jeter Downs, part of return in Betts trade, called up to Sox (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Going For Two: Trey Edmunds & Minkah Fitzpatrick (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Rashard Mendenhall brings up a bad Steelers memory on his birthday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...