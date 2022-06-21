Bucs Arghticles: June 21, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates-Cubs game delayed by squirrel’s outfield invasion (New York Post)
Squirrel chase briefly interrupts Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park (ESPN.com)
Squirrel chase briefly interrupts Cubs-Pirates game at PNC Park (CBS News)
MLB News
Yanks rally for 50th ‘W’ after Cole loses no-no (MLB.com)
Arcia’s walk-off hit sends Braves past Giants (MLB.com)
Burnes comes out on top in pitchers’ duel with Mikolas (MLB.com)
Sale K’s Wander in 1st rehab start (MLB.com)
Rogue squirrel sends grounds crew scampering (MLB.com)
Mets earn 11th shutout behind Peterson, ‘pen (MLB.com)
This budding star is hitting like peak Ichiro (MLB.com)
Experts predict MLB’s next great superstar (MLB.com)
Jeter Downs, part of return in Betts trade, called up to Sox (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Going For Two: Trey Edmunds & Minkah Fitzpatrick (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Rashard Mendenhall brings up a bad Steelers memory on his birthday (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...