Oneil Cruz leads Pirates over Cubs 12-1

It was a long wait for Pittsburgh Pirates fans to see Oneil Cruz brought up, and when it finally happened, he did not disappoint.

Cruz went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, two runs scored, and four RBI, while fellow recent call-up Bligh Madris finished the night 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI to help send the Buccos to a 12-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Oneil Cruz is him. pic.twitter.com/uJnwTqWjXt — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 21, 2022

Our guy Bligh with his first Major League hit! pic.twitter.com/LoHcefsmwL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 20, 2022

In fact, Cruz was so impressive that he earned himself a slideshow running on the front page of MLB.com that highlighted the incredible things he did on Monday night. You can check out the slideshow here, but here’s what happened:

31.5 feet per second sprint speed on his sacrifice fly

112.9 mph exit velocity on his double

96.7 mph throw from short to get the out at first

Which means Cruz has the hardest throw by an infielder in the entire MLB this season, the hardest hit ball by a Pirate this season, and the three fastest sprint speeds by a Pirate this year.

To say that the 6’7” Cruz is an athletic marvel would appear to be an understatement at this point.

Other Pirates multi-hit guys were Daniel Vogelbach, who finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Bryan Reynolds, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs.

On the mound, JT Brubaker earned his first win of the year, as he continues to mostly pitch pretty well. He finished with a line of six innings pitched, no runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He’s now 1-5 on the year.

The Bucs will look to keep it rollin’ again tonight against the Cubs, and we’ll be back on Cruz watch as well this evening.