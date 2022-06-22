 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: June 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Oneil dazzles in ‘22 debut, displays ‘unreal’ tools (MLB.com)

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop sensation, is like if Giannis Antetokounmpo played baseball. (Slate Magazine)

In Pittsburgh, Pirates’ overhaul gains momentum by the day (Yahoo! News)

Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Prospect to Watch at Pick No. 36 (Rum Bunter)

Oneil Cruz has arrived. The Pirates’ roster decisions will get only more intriguing from here (The Athletic)

MLB News

Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far (MLB.com)

This is MLB’s All-Tall Team (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Odorizzi set to begin rehab (MLB.com)

Remember Kyle Farnsworth? Well, you should see him now (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Musgrove back, set to start (MLB.com)

‘It’s all business’: Judge, Yanks set for arb hearing (MLB.com)

deGrom faces live batters for first time since spring (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal (Behind The Steel Curtain)

