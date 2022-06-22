 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs down Cubs 7-1 behind youngsters

Oneil Cruz, Bligh Madris, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Roansy Contreras all contributed to this win.

By Darren Yuvan
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates just won again, and it was mostly their youngsters who led the way. Ke’Bryan Hayes got Pittsburgh started with a lead off triple and was then brought home by a Bryan Reynolds sacrifice fly, while Oneil Cruz had an RBI and Bligh Madris hit his first Major League homerun to send Pittsburgh to a 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

In addition, Roansy Contreras got the start on the mound, and while he wasn’t totally dominant, he was pretty good, going the Shelton Five and giving up one run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He’s now 2-1 on the season with a 2.89 ERA.

Anthony Banda, Chris Stratton, and Yerry De Los Santos finished the game by giving up just two hits the rest of the way.

Surprisingly, Daniel Vogelbach was your only multi-hit Bucco, as he went 2-for-2 with a run, two RBI and a double. He also walked twice.

The Buccos move to 28-39 on the season and have now won three in a row. Most importantly, there seems to finally be a bit of excitement around the team, with the young guys playing and playing pretty dang well. Could the future be bright after all?

The Buccos return tonight against the Cubbies with a 7:05 start.

