Bucs down Cubs 7-1 behind youngsters

The Pittsburgh Pirates just won again, and it was mostly their youngsters who led the way. Ke’Bryan Hayes got Pittsburgh started with a lead off triple and was then brought home by a Bryan Reynolds sacrifice fly, while Oneil Cruz had an RBI and Bligh Madris hit his first Major League homerun to send Pittsburgh to a 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

In case you missed Bligh Madris' 1st Major League HR: See below



Madris will lead off the bottom of the 8th, Next on @ATTSportsNetPIT pic.twitter.com/XJGQ1lRviQ — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) June 22, 2022

In case you haven't heard, Oneil Cruz hits the ball VERY hard.



This one was 111.8 MPH! pic.twitter.com/qQAyoH9lAu — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2022

In addition, Roansy Contreras got the start on the mound, and while he wasn’t totally dominant, he was pretty good, going the Shelton Five and giving up one run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He’s now 2-1 on the season with a 2.89 ERA.

Anthony Banda, Chris Stratton, and Yerry De Los Santos finished the game by giving up just two hits the rest of the way.

Surprisingly, Daniel Vogelbach was your only multi-hit Bucco, as he went 2-for-2 with a run, two RBI and a double. He also walked twice.

The Buccos move to 28-39 on the season and have now won three in a row. Most importantly, there seems to finally be a bit of excitement around the team, with the young guys playing and playing pretty dang well. Could the future be bright after all?

The Buccos return tonight against the Cubbies with a 7:05 start.