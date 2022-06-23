Jerad Eickhoff, Pirates roughed up by Cubs 14-5

The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their winning streak end at three games last night after the Chicago Cubs capitalised on sloppy pitching from starter Jerad Eickhoff and downed the Bucs, 14-5.

Eickhoff was promoted prior to yesterday’s game from Triple-A Indianapolis and surrendered 10 earn runs to the Cubs, seven of which came in the second inning. He ended his night with five innings pitched, three hit batters, 10 hits allowed and one walk.

Chase De Jong pitched 3.2 innings of relief and allowed only one hit while nabbing three strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA to 1.67. Diego Castillo made his second appearance on the mound in the ninth and gave up a grand slam to Alfonso Rivas.

The Pirates’ offense was led by Castillo, who got the Bucs on the board with a solo home run in the second, and Bligh Madris, who went 1-for-4 with a bases clearing double in the ninth inning.

Bligh Madris rips a three-run double for the @Pirates! pic.twitter.com/54MxMBIuNh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 23, 2022

Oneil Cruz also drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

The two teams wrap up their four-game set this afternoon at 12:35 p.m.