 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: June 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, June 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Dejan Kovacevic: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds — who else? — power Pirates past Cubs (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Noe Toribio’s Triple-A Debut & More (Rum Bunter)

Michael Chavis carries Pirates to walkoff win with bat, defense (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Michael Chavis hits walk-off but Ke’Bryan Hayes gets hurt (MLB.com)

A walk-off win that left the home crowd hushed (MLB.com)

MLB News

MVP polling has 2 new leaders (MLB.com)

These 3 trade candidates are better than you think (MLB.com)

3-run lead, 3 outs from Bronx win — then, it all falls apart (MLB.com)

Musgrove takes first loss as Phils come alive (MLB.com)

Rutschman rocks White Sox with HR, career-best 3 RBIs (MLB.com)

Picking 2 very different types of All-Star squads (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Meyers joins Astros in New York (MLB.com)

Breakout ‘validating’ for Dodgers’ dormant sluggers (MLB.com)

This top Tigers prospect becoming student of game (MLB.com)

Baty homers in three-hit performance (MLB.com)

Reds No. 1 prospect dominates in rehab start (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Going For Two: Chaz Green & Kendrick Green (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...