A bloop and a blast: Michael Chavis plays hero in Bucs’ 8-7 win over Cubs

The guy can do it all.

By Jake Slebodnick
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite blowing a lead late in yesterday’s game, the Pittsburgh Pirates came back to beat the Chicago Cubs, 8-7, in ten innings thanks to two key hits and a defensive gem by first baseman Michael Chavis.

The Cubs scored five runs in the top of the eighth to take their first lead in the game, but Chavis tied it in the bottom half with his seventh home run of the season. He, then, kept it tied in the top of the tenth with a clutch defensive play that nabbed Patrick Wisdom out at home.

Chavis struck again in the bottom of the inning with a bloop single behind first that scored Ke’Bryan Hayes from third.

The main concern after the game was Hayes’ status. His brother, Charlie Hayes Jr., said in a tweet that he should be good for this weekend. Or in his words: “he’s Gucci.”

Hayes and Bryan Reynolds also homered for the Pirates in the game.

After concluding the homestand on a winning note, the Bucs travel to Tampa to open a weekend slate with the Rays tonight.

