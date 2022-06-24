SB Nation Reacts: Are you more optimistic about the Pirates?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.

After a several week hiatus, the SB Nation Reacts series is back, and we have a Pirates-related question for you on this one!

With a bunch of young guys playing and mostly playing pretty well, what we want to know is, now that you’ve had the chance to see players like Oneil Cruz, Bligh Madris, and Roansy Contreras in action, are you more optimistic about the state of the Pirates franchise than you were before?

Cruz and Madris have been providing a spark with their bats, while Contreras, though not dominant, has been pretty good on the mound. Toss in a still very young Ke’Bryan Hayes, and the young Bucs have things looking a little up, at least for now.

Tell us in the survey below how you’re feeling about the team.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4D3JQG/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll be back in a few days with the results of the poll, so make sure you check in with us to catch the percentages!

