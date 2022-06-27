 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: June 27, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, June 27, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Suwinski’s swat reigns until bullpen blip (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Debating What to Do With Kevin Newman (Rum Bunter)

Recovering injured veterans will force difficult roster decisions for Pirates (TribLIVE)

MLB News

From historic slump to wild comeback: Judge walks it off (MLB.com)

Winker HBP leads to intense benches-clearing scene (MLB.com)

Astros’ no-hit streak vs. vaunted Yanks ends after 16 innings (MLB.com)

Bryce fractures thumb on HBP: ‘A gut punch’ (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Peña activated; McCormick optioned (MLB.com)

Flaherty leaves game after 2 IP with right shoulder stiffness (MLB.com)

The cult hero All-Star Game ballot (MLB.com)

Injuries: Acuña, Mets, Harper, Wander, Sale (MLB.com)

Get to know 13 top MLB Draft prospects (MLB.com)

Double trouble: Álvarez, Mauricio homer for Binghamton (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Going For Two: Cameron & Connor Heyward (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...