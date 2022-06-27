Three-run seventh lifts Rays over Pirates

An overturned call made way for the Tampa Bay Rays as they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday 4-2, clinching a series sweep.

The call in question came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Randy Arozarena stole second and was initially called out, but after the call was challenged, it revealed that he swam around the tag from Pirates shortstop Diego Castillo.

A few pitches later, he was brought in to score on a double by first baseman Ji-man Choi. Two more runners came into score later that inning.

Daniel Vogelbach gave the Pirates some hope in the eighth inning after hitting a pinch hit, solo home run off Jason Adam, his ninth of the season.

Adam and Brooks Raley held the Bucs in check throughout the rest of the game, however, to seal the win.

Losers of their last three games, the Pirates look to snap their skid in the nation’s Capital tonight as they open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.