SB Nation Reacts Results: Are you more optimistic about the Pirates?

With our return of the SB Nation Reacts series last week, we asked our Pirates voters how they were feeling about the Bucs. Though the Pirates are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak, they haven’t been playing terrible ball, losing a lot of close games, and they have several young guys playing well, which could be reasons for a positive future, including Oneil Cruz, Bligh Madris, and Roansy Contreras.

So what we wanted to know from our local voters is if they are feeling more confident in the state of the Pirates after seeing some of these young guys in action. Here are those results:

I’m pretty impressed with the number. I figured it would be above 50 percent, as the kids have looked pretty good, but with our collective PTSD as Bucs fans, I wasn’t expecting it to be quite that high.

For the record, I feel pretty good as well, which is a weird thing to say about a 29-44 club, but there is some real quality young talent in this system, and more on the way.

Thanks for taking the time to vote. We had a great response on this one, and we’ll back soon with more SB Nation Reacts questions!

