SB Nation Reacts: Most likely Pirate to be traded

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.

We have some more SB Nation Reacts for you.

The Buccos are losers of four straight. They only have 29 wins on the year opposed by 44 losses. Despite some bright spots — more than last season — it’s another losing year for our favorite pillaging Pirates. It’s very possible that we’re going to see team management deal some players before the August 2 trade deadline.

What we want to know from you, is which of the following four players do you think Ben Cherington is most likely to deal at the deadline?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HA5FTQ/">Please take our survey</a>

There might be another player other than these four that you think is most likely to go, and if so, please tell us in the comments. And then give us your vote on these four anyway!

Thanks for taking the time to vote, and we’ll be back in a few days with more results.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.