 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: June 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Predicting the Next Roster Moves (Rum Bunter)

David Bednar injury concern the latest issue in Pirates’ young and rapidly changing bullpen (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Ex-Yankees prospect impresses in 1st MLB start of the season for Pirates (NJ.com)

Pirates Recall Miguel Yajure, Along with a Large Group of Roster Moves (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Harper’s injury rocks more than just Phillies (MLB.com)

Acuña out of Atlanta’s lineup again (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Brantley (shoulder) to IL (MLB.com)

Choosing a stealth All-Star candidate for every team (MLB.com)

Here’s how the All-Star Ballot is shaping up (MLB.com)

Betts takes ‘a step in the right direction’ (MLB.com)

Jansen placed on IL with irregular heartbeat (MLB.com)

Padres, offense stay afloat without Machado (MLB.com)

Catcher turned third baseman turned knuckleballer ... in one day (MLB.com)

Rodríguez on top, Rutschman jumps in latest Rookie Power Rankings (MLB.com)

What makes Pasquantino’s arrival so interesting (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

ESPN tabs Connor Heyward as the Steelers standout during minicamp (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...