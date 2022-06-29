Bucs Arghticles: June 29, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Predicting the Next Roster Moves (Rum Bunter)
David Bednar injury concern the latest issue in Pirates’ young and rapidly changing bullpen (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Ex-Yankees prospect impresses in 1st MLB start of the season for Pirates (NJ.com)
Pirates Recall Miguel Yajure, Along with a Large Group of Roster Moves (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
Harper’s injury rocks more than just Phillies (MLB.com)
Acuña out of Atlanta’s lineup again (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Brantley (shoulder) to IL (MLB.com)
Choosing a stealth All-Star candidate for every team (MLB.com)
Here’s how the All-Star Ballot is shaping up (MLB.com)
Betts takes ‘a step in the right direction’ (MLB.com)
Jansen placed on IL with irregular heartbeat (MLB.com)
Padres, offense stay afloat without Machado (MLB.com)
Catcher turned third baseman turned knuckleballer ... in one day (MLB.com)
Rodríguez on top, Rutschman jumps in latest Rookie Power Rankings (MLB.com)
What makes Pasquantino’s arrival so interesting (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
ESPN tabs Connor Heyward as the Steelers standout during minicamp (Behind The Steel Curtain)
