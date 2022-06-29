Pirates lose again, fall 3-1 to Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their fifth straight game on Tuesday night, falling to the Washington Nationals 3-1 after a sad display of hitting

The Buccos managed just six hits on the evening and struck out a whopping 13 times on the night. Despite that, a solid outing by Jose Quintana had the Pirates still tied 1-1 with the Nationals when Wil Crowe gave up a two-run double in the eighth to pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez that was just over the outstretched glove of Diego Castillo. A few steps faster, and Castillo might’ve gotten to this one.

Yadiel Hernandez gives the Nationals the lead pic.twitter.com/oJpeuMT5TF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 29, 2022

The Bucs put two on in the ninth, but Hoy Park struck out looking for the second time on the evening to give the win to Washington and the save to Tanner Rainey.

Park was hardly the worst K victim on the evening, as Jack Suwinski also struck out twice, while Oneil Cruz whiffed three times, leaving six on base, and Michael Chavis struck out four times on the night. Ke’Bryan Hayes was your only multi-hit Bucco, going 2-for-4, while Castillo hit a solo shot in the sixth for Pittsburgh’s only run.

D.C. stands for Diego Castillo!!! pic.twitter.com/tWCxcRKzzJ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 29, 2022

Castillo also had a pretty nice sliding catch earlier in the game.

Diego Castillo is literally built as an athlete. Every blood test he’s ever done has said he’s like over the normal limit of athleticness. pic.twitter.com/VtYhnvnY6W — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 29, 2022

Quintana went six strong innings, giving up one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts, while Crowe took the loss to fall to 3-5 on the season after throwing two innings and giving up two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Patrick Corbin went eight innings for Washington and racked up 12 of their 13 Ks to get the win.

The Bucs will look to get back in the win column for that elusive 30th victory this afternoon at 1:05pm.