Bryan Reynolds homers three times in 8-7 Pirates victory over Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates ended their five-game losing streak in fashion today with an emphatic performance from Bryan Reynolds, who homered three times to lift the Buccos to an 8-7 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Reynolds hit a two-run shot in the top of the first, a solo homer in the top of the sixth, and then a three-run blast in the top of the seventh that was the difference in the game. Reynolds finished the game 3-for-5 with three homers, three runs scored, and six RBI.

Reynolds’ final homer put the Pirates up 8-6, and though Yadiel Hernandez got one back in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer off of Tyler Beede to make it a one-run game, Pittsburgh would finish it out with Yerry De Los Santos pitching a scoreless ninth to close out the win for Pittsburgh and earn his first save.

Mitch Keller got the start and was bad Mitch Keller. Because of course he was bad since we had an article go up about him today. He finished with a line of four innings pitched, giving up five runs on nine hits and four walks and four strikeouts. He left with the no decision, however, thanks to Reynolds’ heroics. B-Rey is now batting .258 on the year with 15 homers and 31 RBI.

Pittsburgh also got a solo shot from Daniel Vogelbach, which was his 10th of the year.

The Bucs avoided the sweep from the Nationals, finally get their 30th victory, and will be back in action tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Brewers.