Series preview: Pirates look to continue success vs. DBacks

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit

After sweeping the Dodgers on the road, the Pirates return home to face the Diamondbacks.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Merrill Kelly vs. JT Brubaker

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EST

Zach Davies vs. Roansy Contreras

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Zac Gallen vs. Zach Thompson

Projected Lineups

Arizona Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho, DH Josh Rojas, 3B Ketel Marte, 2B Christian Walker, 1B David Peralta, LF Pavin Smith, RF Alek Thomas, CF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jose Herrera, C

Pittsburgh Pirates