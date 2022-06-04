JT Brubaker shelled as Pirates dropped by Diamondbacks 8-6

Just a day after we posted our article praising JT Brubaker’s performance in May, he reverted back to his April version. Brubaker was rocked for eight hits in four innings along with six runs, five of them earned, to go along with one walk and three strikeouts, which wasted a decent performance at the plate for the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 8-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pittsburgh pounded out 10 hits, including Ke’Bryan Hayes’ second homer of the year, which was a three-run shot that came in the ninth inning to make a formerly 8-3 score a bit more respectable. Hayes finished 2-for-5 with the three RBIs.

Before that, Pittsburgh actually had leads of 1-0 and 3-2 before Brubaker had the bottom fall out, with Hayes scoring on a passed ball in the first, Jack Suwinksi scoring on a Tyler Heineman groundout in the second, and Michael Chavis scoring on a Suwinski groundout.

But then the homers started, with Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte going deep off of Brubaker. Christian Walker had gone deep earlier off of Bru as well. Yerry De Los Santos also gave up two dingers; another to Thomas and one to Jake McCarthy. Throw in a wild pitch by Anthony Banda that also scored a run and that’s the offense for the D’Backs.

In addition to the big night from Hayes, Suwinski also for 3-for-4, while Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-5 at the plate for the multi-hit Buccos.

Pittsburgh showed their inconsistency by losing at home coming off of sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers out in California, but they’ll try to get back into it this afternoon at 4:05pm.