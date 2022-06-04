Pirates Promote 2018 First-Round Pick and Outfielder Travis Swaggerty

The prospects keep on coming.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting 2018 first-round pick and outfielder Travis Swaggerty, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Swaggerty, 24, was selected No. 10 overall and has played the past two seasons in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh’s No. 13 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, was a late scratch before Indianapolis’ game Saturday night at Omaha.

Swaggerty is hitting .280 in 35 games for the Indians in 2022. He has recorded five doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 22 RBI in 132 at-bats.

Mackey reported that Swaggerty will be flying to Pittsburgh tomorrow morning to make his debut.

The Pirates are in the midst of their most exciting week of the season following a three-game sweep in Los Angeles against the Dodgers and a walk-off home run from rookie Jack Suwinski.

Swaggerty told Mackey, “There’s more coming, I promise. There’s more coming. There’s a lot of talent down there. The future is gonna be something special.”

He will join fellow rookie outfielders Cal Mitchell and Suwinski as well as Bryan Reynolds to man the outfield grass.

The future of the Pirates is starting to come to the forefront with players that have been discussed for years in the minor leagues beginning to impact the majors.

Swaggerty, who throws and bats left-handed, adds to a lefty-heavy outfield lineup to help push the Pirates’ offense moving forward.