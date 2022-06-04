Suwinski’s late blast delivers win for Pirates

Rookie Jack Suwinski delivered in a big way Saturday, launching a two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.

Suwinski’s game-winning homer came off former Pirates closer Mark Melancon and enabled the Pirates to even the weekend series with Arizona going into Sunday’s series finale.

Prior to Suwinski’s walk-off piece, it looked as though fellow rookie Roansy Contreras would be on the hook for the loss despite a solid third start on the season.

Contreras worked the first 5 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Roansy Contreras had his good stuff today.



The rookie struck out a career-high 8 batters over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for the @Pirates. pic.twitter.com/a9QLagJzLQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 4, 2022

The lone run he allowed, which came in his last inning of work, came on a wild pitch that enabled Ketel Marte to score.

Arizona starter Zach Davies appeared in line for a victory, as he gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out six in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

But that never happened. Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth against Melancon with a base hit and Suwinski battled the veteran reliever through a lengthy at-bat, fouling off three straight 3-2 pitches before he golfed a 3-2 offering into the seats in right field for his sixth home run of the season, making a winner of reliever Chris Stratton.

YOU CAN’T SPELL WIN WITHOUT SUWINSKI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fOb5iYiSWs — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 4, 2022

The Pirates will look to take the series when the two teams meet at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at PNC Park. Zach Thompson will start for Pittsburgh and Zac Gallen gets the call for the Diamondbacks.