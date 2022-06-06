Bucs Arghticles: June 6, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

It’s another rookie romp, as Pirates take series from Diamondbacks (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Cal Mitchell’s 1st major league homer boosts Pirates to shutout of Diamondbacks (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Mets split with Dodgers after comeback not seen since 2007 (MLB.com)

After Harper’s slam, ‘best friend’ Stott walks it off (MLB.com)

Baseball’s top pitching prospect could be out until ‘23 (MLB.com)

Yanks win 6th straight on Donaldson walk-off (MLB.com)

Angels search for answers after ‘gut-wrenching’ loss (MLB.com)

Braves come together to sweep Rox, win 5th straight (MLB.com)

Arraez’s ‘vintage’ afternoon sparks 16-hit win (MLB.com)

Walton proving to be grand addition for Giants (MLB.com)

Clevinger brings Sunshine; Cronenworth a win (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Choosing the Steelers best game of 2021: A FG fest or a game with no kicker (Behind The Steel Curtain)