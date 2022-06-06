Pirates blank Diamondbacks 3-0 for second straight series win

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks held a scoreless stalemate through four-and-a-half innings in Sunday’s series finale, but the Bucs scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to take the game, 3-0.

Cal Mitchell broke open the game’s scoring with a solo home run off Arizona starter Zac Gallen, marking the first of many home runs in his young career.

Cal Mitchell with his first Major League home run!! pic.twitter.com/iXn5OSGPIk — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 5, 2022

The Pirates added two insurance runs in the following innings thanks to a sacrifice fly by Diego Castillo in the sixth and a RBI single by Ke’Bryan Hayes in the seventh.

Jack Suwinski picked up his second multi-hit game of the series after going 3-for-4 with a double.

On the mound, Zach Thompson posted another quality start. He went five full innings and allowed just four hits and two walks while picking up four strikeouts. Wil Crowe, Anthony Banda and Chris Stratton combined for four strikeouts in three innings of relief. David Bednar notched his 10th save and sealed the series win with a perfect ninth inning, headlined by two strikeouts.

After a day off on Monday, the Pirates return to PNC Park for a brief two-game stint with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday.