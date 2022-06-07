 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: June 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

‘You start to daydream’: With 7 rookies on roster, Pirates get a glimpse of their future (TribLIVE)

Cole Tucker on getting DFA’d, Pittsburgh and the opportunity that awaits back home (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Veteran lefty could be popular trade target (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Perfect week brings new No. 1 (MLB.com)

Keuchel to D-backs on Minor League deal (MLB.com)

Alvarez inks deal: ‘One of best players in the game’ (MLB.com)

5 hurlers who have leveled up in 2022 (MLB.com)

Angels hit the waves with their City Connect unis (MLB.com)

A ‘Win Wall,’ you say? Brewers start winning tradition (MLB.com)

MLB’s Carded new season highlights Negro Leagues cards (MLB.com)

6 trade destinations for Willson Contreras (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Choosing the Steelers best game of 2021: A Heinz Field farewell or a near collapse (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers sign 4th Round draft pick Calvin Austin III (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...