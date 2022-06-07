Series preview: Pirates host Tigers in 24-hour pair of games

Detroit Tigers (21-33) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28), June 7-8, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Tigers SB Nation Site: Bless You Boys
The Pirates are back at it Tuesday and Wednesday with a quick 24-hour two-game set before a week-long eight-game road trip to Atlanta and St. Louis.
Here’s a look at what we can expect for this week:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Tarik Skubal vs. Jose Quintana
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST
Alex Faedo vs. Mitch Keller
Projected Lineups
Detroit Tigers
- Willi Castro, CF
- Harold Castro, SS
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Miguel Cabrera, DH
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Kody Clemens, LF
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Tucker Barnhart, C
- Daz Cameron, RF
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Jack Suwinski, LF
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Tucupita Marcano, 2B
- Cal Mitchell, RF
- Tuler Heineman, C
Loading comments...