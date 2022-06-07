Series preview: Pirates host Tigers in 24-hour pair of games

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

The Pirates are back at it Tuesday and Wednesday with a quick 24-hour two-game set before a week-long eight-game road trip to Atlanta and St. Louis.

Here’s a look at what we can expect for this week:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Tarik Skubal vs. Jose Quintana

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Alex Faedo vs. Mitch Keller

Projected Lineups

Detroit Tigers

Willi Castro, CF Harold Castro, SS Jonathan Schoop, 2B Miguel Cabrera, DH Spencer Torkelson, 1B Kody Clemens, LF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Tucker Barnhart, C Daz Cameron, RF

Pittsburgh Pirates