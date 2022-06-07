 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Series preview: Pirates host Tigers in 24-hour pair of games

The Buccos take on the Tigers.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers - Game Two Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers (21-33) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28), June 7-8, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Tigers SB Nation Site: Bless You Boys

The Pirates are back at it Tuesday and Wednesday with a quick 24-hour two-game set before a week-long eight-game road trip to Atlanta and St. Louis.

Here’s a look at what we can expect for this week:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Tarik Skubal vs. Jose Quintana

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Alex Faedo vs. Mitch Keller

Projected Lineups

Detroit Tigers

  1. Willi Castro, CF
  2. Harold Castro, SS
  3. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
  4. Miguel Cabrera, DH
  5. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  6. Kody Clemens, LF
  7. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
  8. Tucker Barnhart, C
  9. Daz Cameron, RF

Pittsburgh Pirates

  1. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  4. Michael Chavis, 1B
  5. Jack Suwinski, LF
  6. Diego Castillo, SS
  7. Tucupita Marcano, 2B
  8. Cal Mitchell, RF
  9. Tuler Heineman, C

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...