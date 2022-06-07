Pirates Place Reliever Dillon Peters on 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dillon Peters will not be able to help continue increasing positive momentum for the Bucs during the next two weeks.

The left-handed reliever has been placed on the 15-day injured list, according to the Pirates MLB transaction page. DK Pittsburgh Sports beat writer Alex Stumpf is reporting that Peters is dealing with back muscle spasms.

The Pirates have yet to announce the move and a corresponding transaction. Peters’ placement on the IL is retroactive to June 3.

He will not be eligible to return to the bullpen until the Bucs return home to face the San Francisco Giants next weekend.

Peters has been used as a middle reliever, late-inning reliever, and opener for the Pirates in 2022.

The 29-year-old southpaw holds a 3.86 ERA in 16 games (four starts) in his second season with Pittsburgh.

Peters has walked 16 batters in 25.2 innings including 14 total hits and 21 strikeouts. His WHIP of 1.169 is the lowest of his career so far despite the high number of walks.

On his third MLB team, Peters has carved out a reliable and important role in the Pirates ‘pen. Peters began the season with a 16.2 scoreless-inning streak, the best for a Pirates pitcher since Paul Wagner in 1996.

The Bucs' youth movement could continue with another projectable arm, potentially Cody Bolton, ready to make an impact from Triple-A.