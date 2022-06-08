Bucs Arghticles: June 8, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Potential Game Plan for the Trade Deadline (Rum Bunter)
Cole Tucker opens up about getting DFA’d, Pittsburgh and the opportunity that awaits (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Joe Starkey’s mailbag: The Pirates can’t contend for a wild card spot ... can they? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Acuña torches 2 HRs ... with an icy twist (MLB.com)
Angels dismiss Maddon amid 12-game losing streak (MLB.com)
Arozarena faces former team for first time (MLB.com)
Baker, Neris suspended for role in SEA-HOU scuffle (MLB.com)
Multiple teams scouting veteran closer (MLB.com)
1 trade chip for each team (MLB.com)
With Jansen on IL, could top prospect join Toronto? (MLB.com)
Superstar Becky G headlines MLB All-Star Saturday (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Choosing the Steelers best game of 2021: The big upset or the OT squeaker (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Former Steelers lineman B.J. Finney retiring from the NFL (Behind The Steel Curtain)
