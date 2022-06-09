 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: June 9, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, June 9, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Detroit Tigers beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3: Game thread replay (Detroit Free Press)

Pirates fall to Tigers ... and loss in many ways mirrors their season (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

This race just got a lot more interesting (MLB.com)

9 numbers behind the Yankees’ incredible start (MLB.com)

Alonso, Marte expect to avoid IL stints (MLB.com)

Why Gorman looks like the next big Cards slugger (MLB.com)

This year, Play Ball Weekend goes to Antarctica (MLB.com)

Strasburg set for triumphant return: ‘He’s our guy’ (MLB.com)

The baseball field in a Sonoma wine vineyard (MLB.com)

Giants option Bart, trade for catcher Wynns (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Choosing the Pittsburgh Steelers best game of 2021: Taking down #1 or a legendary sendoff (Behind The Steel Curtain)

With the current depth, what would spelling Najee Harris look like for the Steelers? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

