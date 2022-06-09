Series preview: Pirates face defending champ Braves

Location: Truist Field, Atlanta, GA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Braves SB Nation Site: Battery Power

It’s a four-game set this weekend as the Pirates travel down south to visit the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Max Fried

Friday, 7:20 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Spencer Strider

Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Kyle Wright

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Jose Quintana vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Daniel Vogelbach, DH Michael Chavis, 1B Jack Suwinski, LF Diego Castillo, SS Tucupita Marcano, 2B Cal Mitchell, RF Tyler Heineman, C

Braves