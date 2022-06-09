 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Pirates face defending champ Braves

The Pirates head down to the ATL.

By Jeremy_Brener
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves, June 9-12, 2022

Location: Truist Field, Atlanta, GA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Braves SB Nation Site: Battery Power

It’s a four-game set this weekend as the Pirates travel down south to visit the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Max Fried

Friday, 7:20 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Spencer Strider

Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Kyle Wright

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Jose Quintana vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Pirates

  1. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  4. Michael Chavis, 1B
  5. Jack Suwinski, LF
  6. Diego Castillo, SS
  7. Tucupita Marcano, 2B
  8. Cal Mitchell, RF
  9. Tyler Heineman, C

Braves

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
  2. Dansby Swanson, SS
  3. Austin Riley, 3B
  4. Matt Olson, 1B
  5. Ozzie Albies, 2B
  6. William Contreras, C
  7. Marcell Ozuna, DH
  8. Adam Duvall, LF
  9. Michael Harris II, CF

