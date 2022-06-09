Series preview: Pirates face defending champ Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves, June 9-12, 2022
Location: Truist Field, Atlanta, GA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Braves SB Nation Site: Battery Power
It’s a four-game set this weekend as the Pirates travel down south to visit the defending champion Atlanta Braves.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EST
JT Brubaker vs. Max Fried
Friday, 7:20 p.m. EST
Roansy Contreras vs. Spencer Strider
Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EST
Zach Thompson vs. Kyle Wright
Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST
Jose Quintana vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Pirates
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Jack Suwinski, LF
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Tucupita Marcano, 2B
- Cal Mitchell, RF
- Tyler Heineman, C
Braves
- Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
- Dansby Swanson, SS
- Austin Riley, 3B
- Matt Olson, 1B
- Ozzie Albies, 2B
- William Contreras, C
- Marcell Ozuna, DH
- Adam Duvall, LF
- Michael Harris II, CF
