Bucs Arghticles: July 1, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, July 1, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Strong Carmen Mlodzinski Start & More (Rum Bunter)

Backup catcher Perez’s 3 HRs help Pirates beat Brewers 8-7 (The Washington Post)

MLB News

Here are the All-Star Ballot finalists (MLB.com)

1, 2, 3! Perez helps Bucs make HR history (MLB.com)

How do you go 7-2 vs. Yanks, Mets? 1.52 ERA from SPs, that’s how (MLB.com)

Judge, Acuña get automatic All-Star starter bids (MLB.com)

Machado returns to lineup for series in LA (MLB.com)

Mets checking in on DH, OF help (MLB.com)

Breaking down Castellanos’ numbers: ‘He’s going to take off’ (MLB.com)

This red-hot outfielder could be popular trade target (MLB.com)

Top prospect’s 498-foot HR just one part of sky-high promise (MLB.com)

NEW: Top 250 Draft Prospects list (MLB.com)

Each team’s best Draft pick of the past 10 years (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

2023 Mock Draft: Steelers use 6th overall pick to select a CB (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

