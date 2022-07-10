Pirates complete comeback, upend Brewers 4-3

One night after having a comeback attempt against the Milwaukee Brewers fall short, the Pittsburgh Pirates made it all the way back this time, using a huge seventh inning rally and a homer from Ben Gamel, who made up for an earlier error, to down the Brew Crew 4-3.

It was looking like another one of those games for the Pittsburgh hitters, as they were getting one-hit through six innings, but they got it going in the seventh when Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman got back-to-back hits, and then Oneil Cruz made it three in a row with an RBI double.

Oneil Cruz bloop double scores Yoshitomo Tsutsugo .. 2nd & 3rd, no outs#Pirates 1 #Brewers 3 T7 pic.twitter.com/UtI6cVrggA — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) July 9, 2022

Pinch hitter Josh VanMeter then flew out to left, but Milwaukee was unable to come up with a play at the plate, scoring Newman, for Pittsburgh’s second run.

Gamel then capped off the rally with a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, to make it 4-3 Pirates.

Ben Gamel for the lead! pic.twitter.com/RU7bPnQlcm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 9, 2022

The homer made up for a Gamel error from earlier that led to a Milwaukee run. It was his first error in 275 games and 2,015 innings, but we’ll forgive him for this one.

Duane Underwood Jr. made it interesting giving up a double and a single in the bottom of the seventh, but he buckled down, getting two strikeouts, including one of former Buc Andrew McCutchen, and getting a heads up play from Tsutsugo to throw out Willy Adames at home.

Wil Crowe then pitched a perfect eighth to set up David Bednar for his 15th save of the season, and that was all she wrote.

Tsutsugo was the only multi-hit Pirate, going 2-for-4 on the day, as Pittsburgh finished with just five total hits, but it was enough to give the win to reliever Chase De Jong, who is now 4-0 on the year.

Starter Zach Thompson lasted four and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Buccos are back in action today at 2:10pm for the series rubber match.