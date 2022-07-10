Pirates use long ball to take series from Brewers

With the help of four home runs, the Pittsburgh Pirates took down the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, 8-6, this afternoon.

After both teams exchanged runs through the first three innings, Ke’Bryan Hayes started the home run carousel in the fifth inning to give the Bucs a 3-2 lead.

Then, after the Brewers reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth, Michael Chavis quickly evened the scoring with an opposite field home run to tie the game at four.

Oneil Cruz followed him a few batters later with his fourth home run of the season to give the Pirates a one-run lead.

Daniel Vogelbach capped off the power surge with a three-run home run in the ninth off reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez to give the Pirates a comfortable lead headed into the final half inning.

Big Dan, Big Fly pic.twitter.com/QGZFwjrpLB — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 10, 2022

Andrew McCutchen sparked a mini rally for Milwaukee in the bottom half with a two-run home run to close the gap to two, but All-Star David Bednar would get Willy Adames to strike out and Kolten Wong to fly out to end the game.

The Pirates (36-50) now head to Florida as they open a four-game set with the Miami Marlins tomorrow.

*Note: we will have more on Bednar’s All-Star nod a little later.