Bucs Arghticles: July 11, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Yankees v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Hometown kid Bednar makes first All-Star team (MLB.com)

Pirates hit 4 home runs to beat Brewers, but Bryan Reynolds leaves game with injury (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Braves sweep on Riley’s walk-off, edge closer in NL East (MLB.com)

Contreras brothers to start All-Star Game for NL (MLB.com)

4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)

‘A terrible play’ ends Grossman’s historic streak (MLB.com)

Musgrove’s rise continues with 1st ASG nod (MLB.com)

Canó traded to Braves for cash considerations (MLB.com)

Hey, bro, wanna play catch? Dream comes true for twins (MLB.com)

15 stats and facts about ‘22 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)

15 stats and facts about ‘22 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Active players with the most All-Star selections (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

