David Bednar named to MLB All-Star Game

The Pittsburgh Pirates got some good news yesterday when relief pitcher David Bednar was named the Pittsburgh representative for the MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19.

Bednar is the lone representative for the 36-50 Pirates, though some thought Bryan Reynolds might squeeze in considering he was red hot before getting hurt this past weekend, but a slow start to the year likely doomed him.

Bednar, however, is having a stellar season, holding a 3-2 record while leading the Buccos with 15 saves. He also holds a 2.63 ERA and a 1.000 WHIP while racking up 55 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 41 innings pitched. Bednar also leads the league in six-out saves and has been used in a variety of ways out of the bullpen.

The local Pittsburgh boy also got a Burgh-style surprise from manager Derek Shelton, receiving a 30 pack of I.C. Light as a congratulatory gift.

The biggest yinzer we know is headed to the All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/RxtDbFBvq0 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 10, 2022

Congrats are certainly in order for Bednar on his first MLB All-Star game.

You can find the complete All-Star rosters for both the American League and the National League here.