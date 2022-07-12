 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: July 12, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
New York Yankees v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Keller masterful, Marisnick returns with a splash in Pirates win over Marlins (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Pujols passes Musial on all-time XBH list (MLB.com)

Alonso, Acuña first to sign on for ‘22 HR Derby (MLB.com)

4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)

Where does the market stand 3 weeks out from Deadline? (MLB.com)

Lee calls his shot, logs MLB firsts in front of family (MLB.com)

2022 All-Star Game jerseys unveiled (MLB.com)

A full breakdown of the MLB All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Yordan (hand) hits IL, eyes post-ASG return (MLB.com)

Druw Jones is ready to live up to the hype (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

15 stats and facts about ‘22 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers officially announce Acrisure Stadium as the new name of their home venue (Behind The Steel Curtain)

