Report: Pirates have rejected “tempting” trade offers for Bryan Reynolds and David Bednar

As the August 2 MLB trade deadline fast approaches, there are numerous Pittsburgh Pirates that could potentially be on the block. But according to a recent report, Bryan Reynolds and David Bednar are not among them.

The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports:

A lot of teams are interested in Reynolds and Bednar. In Reynolds’ case, it’s been that way for months. The Yankees and Padres, in particular, coveted the 2021 All-Star center fielder last winter and continue to scout him. The back pain that sidelined Bednar for a few days last month was concerning, but he’s looked solid in his past couple of relief outings. On Sunday, he was named a National League All-Star. The Pirates already have rebuffed tempting offers for both players, sources told The Athletic, and it appears unlikely Reynolds or Bednar will be traded during this season. Check this space again in late July 2023.

So it sounds like two of Pittsburgh’s best players will be hanging around a little longer. Bednar was just named to his first All-Star Game, while Reynolds just went on the 10-day disabled list, but was red hot before getting nicked up.

But that doesn’t mean that the Buccos will be inactive at the deadline. The same report goes on to say that the Pirates will be looking at some smaller deals and specifically lists the following six players as the most likely to be dealt:

Jose Quintana

Ben Gamel

Kevin Newman

Daniel Vogelbach

Tyler Beede

Chris Stratton

Biertempfel also mentions that the Pirates likely would have had a market for Greg Allen, Dillon Peters and Jake Marsinick, but the injuries all three suffered have tempered those expectations.

Marsinick just came back from the 60-day DL and homered in last night’s win over the Miami Marlins, so maybe if he makes a late push of production before the deadline, the Pirates can flip him, but the other two are certainly unlikely.

I’m personally glad to hear Reynolds and Bednar are staying. I couldn’t imagine the general fan reaction should the Bucs deal two of the their best players this summer, though I certainly realize that the two 27-year-olds are on a different timeline than the Bucs’ youth movement.

But should the Pirates have it together in two seasons to be competitive, you also need some veterans holding down the fort in the clubhouse, even if the team is primarily leaning on it’s youth.

Not sure if the team will feel the same way, but Bednar is a genuine Pittsburgher and Reynolds feels like an adopted one, so I enjoy having both on the team and hope they’re here for the long haul. That’s probably just the fan in me thinking, though.

Anyway, tell us in the comments how you’re feeling about both of them likely hanging around and also which of the six names listed you think are going to go.