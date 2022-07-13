 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: July 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Yankees v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Injuries & Moves: Gamel, Tsutsugo reinstated; Marcano, Park optioned (MLB.com)

Pirates Rate Well in Updated Farm System Rankings (Pirates Prospects)

Paul Zeise: Pirates should be sellers at the trade deadline again this season (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Sale wins battle of big dogs in 2022 debut (MLB.com)

Scorching Julio atop the Rookie Hot List (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: McCullers throws sim game (MLB.com)

Every team’s biggest Trade Deadline need (MLB.com)

Padres seek spark with speedy callup Ruiz (MLB.com)

Schwarber joins power-packed Home Run Derby field (MLB.com)

MLB to test ‘pie slice’ in Minors with eye toward increasing base hits (MLB.com)

4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)

Could Yanks add Gold Glove center fielder? (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

3 new All-Stars added to rosters as replacements (MLB.com)

Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Going For Two: Carlins Platel & Kevin Rader (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...