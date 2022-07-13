Jake Marisnick, bullpen lift Pirates to 3-2 win over Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their fourth game in a row behind a “Bullpen Game”, where Chris Stratton got the start before giving way to four more bullpen members, and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight day to lead the Buccos to a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

After Stratton opened up with two and a third innings, he then gave way to Dillon Peters, followed by Tyler Beede, Wil Crowe, and then David Bednar. The relievers combined to give up two runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Peters got the win to move to 5-2 on the season, while new All-Star Bednar worked the ninth for his 16th save of the year.

At the plate, Marisnick went deep again, getting a solo shot in the third to start off the scoring.

Jake Marisnick is loving Miami. pic.twitter.com/5ilPnuSkOV — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2022

The Marlins then tied the game up in the bottom of the inning, but the Pirates took control in the fifth off of this Oneil Cruz RBI triple. Cruz has been heating up a little bit, lifting his average to .221 on the year.

Second-ranked @Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz notches a go-ahead RBI triple: pic.twitter.com/mJo8xt5hT3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2022

Jason Delay then singled home Cruz to finish off the scoring for the Bucs. Delay is now 6-21 at the plate (.286) with two RBI, and it’s good to see a little bit of hitting from the catcher spot.

Diego Castillo was your lone multi-hit Pirate, going 2-for-4 on the day.

The Buccos are back in action tonight and will be looking for their fifth win in a row.